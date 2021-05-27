Marc Cabi Sells 719 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Marc Cabi sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $98,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ZEN stock opened at $136.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.60.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2,049.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,586,000 after buying an additional 442,777 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $485,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $646,000. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 11.9% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 352,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,682,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 26.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

