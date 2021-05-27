Mariner LLC Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,518 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 981.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04.

