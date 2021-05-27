Mariner LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $131.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.58. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

