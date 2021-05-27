Mariner LLC Purchases 10,525 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,026,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS opened at $139.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $174.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.06 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.39.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,295,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,477 shares of company stock worth $26,041,198. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.87.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

