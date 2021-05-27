Mariner LLC Purchases 1,202 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mariner LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $63.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.52.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

