Mariner LLC Purchases 16,648 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 60,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 177,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period.

BKLN opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

