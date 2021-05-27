Mark N. Tompkins Sells 10,243 Shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 10,243 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $23,046.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mark N. Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $91,921.22.
Amesite stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. Amesite Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $9.06.
Amesite Company Profile
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
