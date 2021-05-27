Mark N. Tompkins Sells 10,243 Shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 10,243 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $23,046.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mark N. Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $91,921.22.

Amesite stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. Amesite Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amesite by 1,006.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

