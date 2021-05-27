Marlowe’s (MRL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Marlowe (LON:MRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Marlowe alerts:

MRL opened at GBX 780 ($10.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £601.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00. Marlowe has a 1 year low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 772.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 660.27.

In other Marlowe news, insider Charles Skinner sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01), for a total value of £2,070,000 ($2,704,468.25).

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.