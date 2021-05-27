Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.000-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.

DOOR traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $119.41. 79,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,295. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.57. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $62.98 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.57.

In other Masonite International news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

