Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $365.31. 92,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.