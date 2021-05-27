Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Raised to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $402.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $388.65.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $362.65 on Monday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $359.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.99 and a 200 day moving average of $352.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 14.5% in the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.