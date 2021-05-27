Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $678.76 million.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.15.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.01. 2,167,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,239. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.25.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

