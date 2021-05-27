Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Maverix Metals stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 85,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,916. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$974.40 million and a P/E ratio of 21.97. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.31 and a 12-month high of C$7.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.79.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$16.57 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.35.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.