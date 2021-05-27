Maxcoin (MAX) Market Cap Reaches $500,037.30

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $500,037.30 and $82.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,952.24 or 1.00518097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00037459 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.64 or 0.01095816 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.89 or 0.00531312 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009506 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.75 or 0.00391603 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00088462 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.