Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.92.

Shares of MXIM opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at about $637,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 252.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 100,465 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 445.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 274,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 223,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

