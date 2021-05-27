Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.92.
Shares of MXIM opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at about $637,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 252.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 100,465 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 445.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 274,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 223,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
