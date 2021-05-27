McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter Sells 750 Shares

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.19. 82,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,707. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.83.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.
