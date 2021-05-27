MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Up 219.3% in May

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 219.3% from the April 29th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of MDJH opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. MDJM has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDJM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDJM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDJM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

