Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the April 29th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,963,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MJNA stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. 14,062,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,722,355. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Medical Marijuana has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

Medical Marijuana Company Profile

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the cannabinoid-based nutraceutical industry. It focuses on the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and other products containing CBD-rich hemp oil; treatment of pain and other medical disorders with the application of chewing gum-based cannabis/cannabinoid medical products; and nonpsychoactive cannabidiol products.

