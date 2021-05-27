MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $57,616.39 and $153.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00074008 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000938 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

