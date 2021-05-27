MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.25

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $2.71. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 539,983 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $329.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.50.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

