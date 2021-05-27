Meridian Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.56. 110,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,117,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.55. The company has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.