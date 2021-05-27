Metis (METIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.64 Million

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last seven days, Metis has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Metis coin can now be bought for $5.22 or 0.00013600 BTC on popular exchanges. Metis has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $101,923.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00082776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00021895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.37 or 0.00965765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,651.73 or 0.09522079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00093380 BTC.

Metis Coin Profile

METIS is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com . The official website for Metis is wemetis.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

