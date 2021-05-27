Metronome Price Hits $3.57 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $3.57 or 0.00009191 BTC on exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $41.91 million and $99,398.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,041,832 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,458 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

