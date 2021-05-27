Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Downgraded by Danske to “Hold”

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Metsä Board Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Metsä Board Oyj stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. Metsä Board Oyj has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

MetsÃ¤ Board Oyj produces barrier boards, folding boxboard, food service boards, and white kraftliners worldwide. The company offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods packaging, retail-ready, and food service applications, as well as market pulp products. It serves brand converters, brand owners, retailers, and merchants.

