MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MGEE. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

MGEE stock opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in MGE Energy by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $808,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

