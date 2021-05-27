Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 107.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,139 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises about 0.8% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Microchip Technology worth $122,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,699,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after buying an additional 40,233 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 680.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after buying an additional 122,458 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $155.46. 3,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,403. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.