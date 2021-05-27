Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $17.12 million and $82,198.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.74 or 0.00019808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00062001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.13 or 0.00340842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00184661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00036172 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.82 or 0.00823929 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,212,324 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

