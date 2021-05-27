Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Trading Up 5.5%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

MITFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

