Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,099 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $215.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.52. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $174.59 and a one year high of $223.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

