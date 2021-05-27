Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 12,095 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 560.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 549,381 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE NRG opened at $32.84 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

