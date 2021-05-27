Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huazhu Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTHT opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 20.03%. Equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

