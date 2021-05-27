Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,379 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE WTRG opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

