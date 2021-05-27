Mizuho Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $224.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $213.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Johnson Rice reissued a hold rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.18.

NYSE PXD opened at $150.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.98. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

