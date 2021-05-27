Mizuho Lowers Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target to $9.00

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $14.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a market cap of $220.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.86. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%. Analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. 42.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

