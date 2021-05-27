Mizuho Raises Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $94.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.41.

VLO stock opened at $79.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of -116.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

