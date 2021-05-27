Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,262.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,183,000 after buying an additional 152,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 71.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,334,890. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Shares of MHK opened at $208.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.34. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.