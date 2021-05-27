Monetta Financial Services Inc. Has $654,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,628 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $5,800,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $5,860,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.16.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.01. The company had a trading volume of 648,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,353,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

