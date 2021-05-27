Morgan Stanley Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €90.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €105.13 ($123.68).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €71.58 ($84.21) on Monday. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €61.66 ($72.54) and a fifty-two week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -16.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €73.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

