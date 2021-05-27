Morgan Stanley Boosts Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $266.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $231.00 to $266.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.14.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE PSA opened at $279.58 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.