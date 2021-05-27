Morgan Stanley Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $140.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.43.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $126.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.04 and a 200 day moving average of $119.44. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 6,726.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

