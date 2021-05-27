Morgan Stanley Increases EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $78.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EOG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.16.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 796.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.