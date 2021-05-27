Morgan Stanley Increases The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $12.00

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.20 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $11.00.

MAC stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,679,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Macerich by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,978 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Macerich by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

