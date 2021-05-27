Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.700-8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.01 billion-$8.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.900-1.950 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.54.

NYSE:MSI traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.91. 3,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,762. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $205.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.84. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

