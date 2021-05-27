M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.07% of WisdomTree Investments worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Shares of WETF stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $982.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.