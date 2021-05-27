M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after buying an additional 948,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,706,000 after buying an additional 74,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $112,050,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,272,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,869,000 after buying an additional 37,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

