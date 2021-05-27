M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 323.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SVMK were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in SVMK by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,624,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,046,000 after buying an additional 410,668 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SVMK by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after buying an additional 603,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at $34,998,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SVMK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after buying an additional 29,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of SVMK by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,291,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $246,243.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $314,786.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,291 shares of company stock worth $698,694 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SVMK Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. SVMK’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SVMK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

