M&T Bank Corp Has $715,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,373 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,318,000 after buying an additional 306,982 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after acquiring an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $26,500,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 367,980 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,726,000 after acquiring an additional 31,285 shares in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BUD. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $75.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.56. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.35.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

