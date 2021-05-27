M&T Bank Corp Has $746,000 Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $825,546,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,677,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,552,000 after purchasing an additional 73,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $185.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.71. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.86 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

