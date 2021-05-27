M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,228,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,658,000 after buying an additional 1,452,099 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $38.26.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

