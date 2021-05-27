Multiplier (BMXX) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.43 Million

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for $9.31 or 0.00023816 BTC on major exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $9.43 million and $92.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Multiplier has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00063379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.00346567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00182067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00036000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.03 or 0.00813306 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

